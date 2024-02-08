Pattaya International Kite on the Beach February 22-26

PATTAYA, Thailand – Anticipation is soaring as preparations kick into high gear for the upcoming “Pattaya International Kite On The Beach 2024” festival, set to grace Pattaya Beach from February 22 to 26.

With the festival entering its third consecutive year, expectations are soaring, with promises of a grand spectacle featuring giant kites from a diverse array of shapes and colours, all dancing against the stunning backdrop of Pattaya Beach.







Expressing fervent enthusiasm, Poomiphat Kamolnart, Secretary to the Mayor of Pattaya emphasized the festival’s potential to bolster tourism, invigorate the local economy, and catapult Pattaya into the global spotlight. With participants from an additional 10 countries joining the fray this year, the event is poised to attract a diverse audience of both Thai and international tourists.

To ensure the seamless execution of the festival, the Tourism and Sports Department has been entrusted with the task of spearheading coordination efforts. Collaborating closely with Central Pattaya and other stakeholders, the department is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a memorable and successful event. Another meeting slated for next week will further solidify plans and fine-tune logistics, ensuring that the festival aligns seamlessly with its overarching objectives.































