Teenage gang wreaks havoc in east Pattaya neighbourhood

PATTAYA, Thailand – A gang of approximately 20 adolescents, aged between 13 and 16 years old, caused significant disruption in Soi Huay Yai 15, east Pattaya, over three consecutive nights from February 3 to February 5. The group, seen on surveillance cameras riding more than 10 motorcycles, engaged in disruptive activities, primarily hurling firecrackers and explosive bottles, causing loud noises that disturbed the entire neighbourhood.

The incidents, captured by CCTV cameras, revealed five loud explosions on the night of February 4, and six explosions on the following night, February 5. The footage also showed flashes of light resulting from the bottle explosions in the area.







Upon inspection of an affected a single-story house on February 6, it was clear that the residence had sustained damage from homemade explosive devices. The front of the house showed soil marks from makeshift grenades and scorch marks on the walls. Two non-functional explosive devices, one being a bottle bomb and the other a firecracker, both tightly wrapped with electrical tape, were found. Fragments of exploded bottle bombs were scattered on the road in front of the house.

Ms. Jeab, 47, the tenant of the house, reported that the teenage gang had targeted her home for three consecutive nights. The explosive bottles and firecrackers resulted in damage to clothes and blankets hung on the fence, which caught fire. Ms. Jeab, who has four sons, is unaware of any conflicts or issues involving her family that could have triggered the attacks.

Another resident, Mr. Em, 27, shared a similar experience, stating that his house, located about 1 km away from the scene, was also targeted by the same teenage gang for three consecutive nights. Mr. Em believed that the group threw explosive devices at his home in an attempt to scare his younger brothers.

Local authorities are investigating the incidents, and it is suspected that the unruly behaviour of the teenage gang may be linked to a rivalry with another group in the area. Further updates on the investigation are expected as the community seeks to restore peace and security.































