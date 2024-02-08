Cambodian killed in motorcycle crash on Jomtien 2nd Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Cambodian man was killed in a tragic motorbike crash on Jomtien Second Road on February 7. The accident involved a Honda PCX motorcycle, which lost control, hit a pickup truck and collided with a palm tree. The rider, identified as Sothai Ren, a 23-year-old Cambodian national, sustained severe injuries in the crash. Despite the efforts of rescue personnel and medical teams from Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital, Ren succumbed to his injuries, which included a broken neck and right leg.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the accident occurred after a high-speed race between the big bike and a pickup truck. The motorcycle veered out of control at a curve, leading to the collision with the pickup truck and crashing into a palm tree, snapping the truck.







Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage near the accident site to piece together the events leading up to this accident. The Pattaya police will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the cause and any contributing factors to this tragic loss of life.































