‘Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024’ featuring Ronan Keating, world-class jazz artists and renowned Thai musicians

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for the Pattaya International Jazz Festival, featuring world-class jazz artists and renowned Thai musicians! Join us for an unforgettable musical experience with performances by:
– Ronan Keating – Famous for his hit song “When You Say Nothing at All,” featured in the movie Notting Hill
– Infinity + Tabitha King
– Koh Mr. Saxman featuring Pom Autobahn & Ford
– Burin Boonvisut
– Gam Wichayanee featuring Pure The Voice
– Rasmee Isan Soul
– ASIA7 featuring Pae Sax
– H3F
Dates: Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7
Time: Starting at 5:00 PM
Location: Pattaya Beach, Chonburi Province
This event is organized by the City of Pattaya and the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization.
For more information, contact the Pattaya Contact Center:
Line: prpattaya
Tel: 1337