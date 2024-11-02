‘Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024’ featuring Ronan Keating, world-class jazz artists and renowned Thai musicians

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for the Pattaya International Jazz Festival, featuring world-class jazz artists and renowned Thai musicians! Join us for an unforgettable musical experience with performances by:

– Ronan Keating – Famous for his hit song “When You Say Nothing at All,” featured in the movie Notting Hill

– Infinity + Tabitha King

– Koh Mr. Saxman featuring Pom Autobahn & Ford

– Burin Boonvisut

– Gam Wichayanee featuring Pure The Voice

– Rasmee Isan Soul

– ASIA7 featuring Pae Sax

– H3F







Dates: Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7

Time: Starting at 5:00 PM

Location: Pattaya Beach, Chonburi Province

This event is organized by the City of Pattaya and the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization.

For more information, contact the Pattaya Contact Center:

Line: prpattaya

Tel: 1337






































