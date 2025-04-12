Neil Harvey heats up with back-to-back wins for Mabprachan Golf Society

On Tuesday April 8, the Mabprachan Golf Society teed off at Greenwood Golf Course on the B & C loops under shifting skies—overcast with intermittent sun, humid and still. Despite overnight rain leaving the course damp and limiting roll, the fairways and greens were in solid condition.

An exciting three-way contest unfolded, culminating on the final hole. Neil Harvey, Allan Cassin, and Seamus O’Connor were all in the mix. Seamus surged early with 21 points on the front nine, while Allan trailed with 16 and Neil sat in between on 19. But it was the back nine that decided the outcome. Allan staged a strong comeback, Seamus faltered under pressure on the final hole, and Neil kept steady to clinch the win with 38 points. Allan finished just one back on 37, and Seamus took third with 36. Alan Wilson collected the dreaded spoon.







Results: 1st: Neil Harvey (26) – 38 pts

2nd: Allan Cassin (17) – 37 pts

3rd: Seamus O’Connor – 36 pts

Near Pins: Bob Edwards, Jamie, Patrick Troy

The round at Pleasant Valley on Thursday April 10, brought much of the same warm, humid conditions as Tuesday. Rain earlier in the morning made for a softer course, but play remained steady despite the challenging weather.

Neil Harvey carried his form from Greenwood, delivering a dominant performance and claiming back-to-back victories with 39 points. No one came close, though Maurice Paradis battled well to take second with 34 points. Meanwhile, Seamus O’Connor experienced the game’s highs and lows in a single week, this time earning the spoon.

Results: 1st: Neil Harvey (20) – 39 pts (White tees)

2nd: Maurice Paradis (18) – 34 pts (Blue tees)

Near Pins: Patrick Troy (2), Dave Smith, Gary Lees



























