Mixed fortunes and farewells in a rainy week for the Bunker Boys

PATTAYA, Thailand – Monday April 7 was anything but pleasant at Pleasant Valley Golf Course. Threats of rain loomed all day but, fortunately, stayed away—unlike in Pattaya, where it poured. Being a public holiday, the course was jam-packed, with players on every hole, some in groups as large as eight. The pace of play was glacial, with some showing all the urgency of a skinhead looking for a comb. Still, we soldiered on and wrapped up around 4 p.m.

Scoring was all over the board—from a superb forty points down to under twenty. Alan Sullivan took top honours with a stellar 40 points. Dave Galvin, continuing his fine form, claimed second on 36. Les Cobban was a stroke back in third, and Hubert Stiefenhofer, who had a rough day on the greens, took fourth. All near pins were claimed, with the winners figuring prominently—except Ross Schiffke, who snuck one in.







Results: 1st: Alan Sullivan (16) – 40 pts

2nd: Dave Galvin (22) – 36 pts

3rd: Les Cobban (11) – 35 pts

4th: Hubert Stiefenhofer (16) – 34 pts

Near Pins: Alan Sullivan, Hubert Stiefenhofer, Les Cobban, Ross Schiffke

The much-anticipated trip to The Vintage on Wednesday April 9, turned up a few surprises. Normally in top condition, the course had some significant bare patches on the fairways, though free drops were allowed. The greens were lightning quick, making it tough to hold shots and even tougher to judge pace.



Despite the challenges, the drive to and from the course was smooth. Scoring, however, was not. Water hazards claimed numerous victims, with two players donating nine balls between them. Hubert Stiefenhofer stood tall with a winning 33 points—he might have done even better with a hotter putter. Dominique Pujol had his first podium finish in just his second-to-last game, while Dave Galvin continued his winning ways with third. Near pins went to John Webb (his first this tour), Hubert, and Lance Conway-Jones.

Results: 1st: Hubert Stiefenhofer (16) – 33 pts

2nd: Dominique Pujol (28) – 32 pts

3rd: Dave Galvin (22) – 29 pts

Near Pins: John Webb, Lance Conway-Jones, Hubert Stiefenhofer



Originally scheduled for Treasure Hill, Friday April 11’s game was shifted to Greenwood due to a competition. All was going well until the ninth hole when torrential rain sent players scrambling for cover. Incredibly, after just 30 minutes, play resumed as the course drained remarkably well.

Rob Folland handled the wet conditions best, edging Colin Greig on countback with both posting 36 points—great to see Colin swinging freely again. Hubert took third. Near pins went to Rob and Michael Brett, who came within a whisker of an ace—at 75, time may be short, but the touch is still there.





It was farewell to two players: Dave Galvin, who rang the bell endlessly back at the bar (jaidee mak mak), and Dominique Pujol, a welcome visitor from Saudi Arabia whose presence was a joy. We hope to see them both again soon.

Results: 1st: Rob Folland (14) – 36 pts

2nd: Colin Greig (16) – 36 pts

3rd: Hubert Stiefenhofer (16) – 34 pts

Near Pins: Rob Folland, Michael Brett

Next week’s games promise more action—until then, swing easy and play well!



























