Prime Minister sets 30-day deadline for regulating foreign online goods

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has directed the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Nov 2, to enact quality control measures on foreign online products within 30 days. The goal is to safeguard Thai consumers from receiving low-quality goods and to ensure proper taxation.

Jirayu Huangsap, Prime Minister’s adviser and government spokesperson, stated on the “Voices of Thailand” radio program that the Prime Minister emphasized the need to address the recurring issue of online goods not matching the advertised quality. In response, she has tasked Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan to collaborate with relevant agencies to develop and implement three primary control measures within a month.







The new regulations will require foreign e-commerce products to be registered in Thailand to facilitate quality assurance and proper VAT collection. Additionally, imported goods sold online should comply with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) standards, while items intended for bodily use must also secure FDA approval. (TNA)

































