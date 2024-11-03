Foreign national flees after crashing through Pattaya police checkpoint injuring officer, faces serious charges

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of November 2, a foreign national drove recklessly through a police checkpoint in Pattaya, causing a serious accident that left a police officer injured. The incident occurred at approximately 2:06 AM at an alcohol checkpoint located on Jomtien Second Road.

According to reports, the officer, identified as Pol. Sub-Lt. Rapipat Phrommin, was struck by a motorcycle driven by the foreigner, a Honda CB650, which caused him to sustain severe injuries. Witnesses indicated that the officer was thrown from the impact, landing heavily on the ground and bleeding profusely. Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene to provide first aid before transporting him to the hospital.



Following the collision, the driver fled on foot into a nearby thicket. Local police mobilized over 50 officers to surround the area and initiated a search for the suspect. In an unexpected turn of events, the foreign national was later discovered hiding in the sea at Jomtien Beach, attempting to wash off any evidence of the incident.

Authorities apprehended the suspect upon his return to the shore, where he denied the allegations and refused to submit to an alcohol test. Police are currently investigating the motorcycle’s ownership and have secured CCTV footage from the checkpoint that clearly captured the events leading up to the crash, which will be used as evidence in the legal proceedings against the suspect.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchai Jindakhuansanong later visited the injured officer. He was accompanied by members of the Chonburi Provincial Police Committee and the Pattaya City Police Committee. They presented a bouquet and cash donation to Pol. Sub-Lt. Rapipat’s wife, who received it on his behalf.

Pol. Sub-Lt. Rapipat is now in stable condition and has been advised by medical staff to remain under observation for 2-3 days. Meanwhile, the authorities are pursuing serious charges against the foreign national responsible for the incident, which include:

Driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving resulting in injury to another person and damage to property. Failing to assist or notify authorities immediately after the incident or fleeing the scene. Violating traffic regulations as per the Land Traffic Act. Resisting officers in the performance of their duties.

The Chonburi Provincial Police have committed to providing care for Pol. Sub-Lt. Rapipat until he fully recovers. He has been transferred to a private room for treatment.

Pol. Sub-Lt. Rapipat was recognized for his dedication, stepping up to assist in setting up a checkpoint during a time when police resources were limited, which ultimately led to the unfortunate accident.













































