‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race’ – Thailand’s biggest and sexiest beach run Nov 2

Get ready to heat up Pattaya Beach with the most exciting event of the year—the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024, taking place on November 2. This night run will cover a distance of 5 kilometers along Pattaya Beach, starting in front of Central Pattaya Mall.

Participants will not only enjoy the thrill of the race but also get to experience the fun and excitement with Miss Grand Thailand 2024, live performances by Jazz SPKK, and appearances by over 100 sexy KOLs and influencers.







The event promises to be an unforgettable night of fitness, fun, and entertainment. Don’t miss out—register now!

For Thai participants: race.thai.run/bikinirun2024

For international participants: worldsmarathons.com





































