Pattaya tackles unauthorized street vendors and rainy season traffic concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials convened on September 12 to address the escalating issue of unauthorized street vendors occupying public spaces, particularly in high-traffic areas like Walking Street. Vendors crowding the roads during the early morning hours, especially around 4 a.m. when traffic reopens, have contributed to significant congestion.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn ordered city officials to begin removing vendors from these spaces to restore order. “Our priority is to maintain public order and ensure that city officials carry out their duties with professionalism and respect,” said Deputy Mayor Wuthisak. He emphasized that officers must act with integrity, ensuring no misconduct or intimidation toward vendors or the public. To bolster accountability, a proposal was made to equip officers with body cameras.







Additionally, Deputy Mayor Wuthisak addressed ongoing concerns regarding traffic management and flood risks during the rainy season. Following a recent coordination meeting with Banglamung District, officials were instructed to stay vigilant and monitor weather updates from the Meteorological Department. “We must be ready to respond quickly to any heavy rainfall or flooding,” he added. City officers are expected to be deployed promptly to flood-prone areas, with equipment and traffic signs prepared to assist the public and manage disruptions.





































