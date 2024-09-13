PM wades through mud to console flood victims in Mae Sai, assures ‘We won’t abandon you’

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited flood-stricken areas in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, offering emotional support to local residents while inspecting the ongoing relief efforts. Clad in rubber boots, the Prime Minister navigated through muddy streets near the Mae Sai border checkpoint to assess the situation and provide assurance that the government would assist in recovery.



Arriving by black Toyota Vellfire, the Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the flooding situation, which has severely impacted the area. Local authorities reported significant challenges in reaching many stranded residents due to the high floodwaters and strong currents. Some of the worst-affected areas include the Koh Sai community, Ban Muang Daeng, and the Mai Lung Kon Market area, where access remains difficult.

During her visit, the Prime Minister met with world Jet Ski champion Kasidit Theerapratip, who has been using his jet ski to navigate through treacherous waters and deliver essential supplies to those trapped by the floods. She personally thanked him for his heroic efforts in helping those still stranded in hard-to-reach locations.







Military personnel also briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing rescue operations. They noted that special forces, including Navy SEAL units, were deployed to assist in the most affected areas. However, access to many locations remains a challenge. The rescue teams are utilizing jet skis, flat-bottom boats, and military amphibious vehicles (AAVs) to reach residents and deliver supplies. Helicopters are also being used to deliver food and other necessities to isolated communities, where ground transport remains impossible due to the high water levels and fast currents.

As she walked through the flood-hit streets, Prime Minister Paetongtarn was met with overwhelming emotions from the local residents. Many rushed to greet her, some with tears in their eyes. In one heartfelt moment, a resident hugged the Prime Minister, saying, “Just a hug from the Prime Minister is enough.” Visibly moved, the Prime Minister’s eyes welled up with tears as she comforted them, assuring, “We will not abandon you.”

The Prime Minister also took time to listen to the personal struggles of those affected. Some residents expressed that they had lost everything in the floods. One elderly woman wept, telling the Prime Minister, “There’s nothing left.” In response, Paetongtarn reassured her, saying, “You still have your life and the strength to keep fighting, and we will be here to help you rebuild.”

The Prime Minister pledged that the government would continue to support the recovery process, both through immediate relief efforts and long-term rehabilitation plans. She emphasized that government agencies, alongside military units, were already working around the clock to provide aid. She also expressed gratitude for the rapid response of rescue teams who have been in the area since the onset of the crisis.







Despite the severity of the situation, military personnel reported that water levels were beginning to recede, offering hope for a more comprehensive relief operation. With the floodwaters slowly declining, it will become easier for boats to reach those still stranded, and more food and supplies will be able to reach the affected areas.

The Prime Minister ended her visit by walking along the Friendship Bridge at the Mae Sai border, surveying the extent of the damage. Although the floodwaters have started to subside, the surrounding area is still covered in thick mud, making recovery efforts more challenging. Mae Sai, an important economic hub along the Thai-Myanmar border, has been hit hard by the floods, causing significant damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure.









Before departing, the Prime Minister expressed her commitment to working closely with local authorities and the military to ensure that every effort is made to restore normalcy to the region as quickly as possible. “This is a difficult time for everyone, but we will get through this together,” she said, vowing that the government would not rest until all affected areas receive the help they need. (TNA)







































