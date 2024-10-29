‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024’ to welcome thousands this Saturday, Nov 2

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready to ignite Pattaya Beach on November 2, as the “Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024” takes center stage! This exciting night run event promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring a vibrant atmosphere with over 100 sexy KOLs and influencers.

Participants will join Miss Grand Thailand 2024 for an exhilarating 5 km run along the stunning Pattaya Beach, right in front of Central Pattaya Shopping Mall. The event will also feature a concert by the popular band Jazz Spooknick Papiyong Kookkook, adding to the electrifying energy of the evening.

Don’t miss out on the fun and excitement of this unique beach run!





































