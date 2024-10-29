Stolen Buddha statue returns home after 36 years; tip-off leads discovery in Switzerland

BANGKOK, Thailand – A 900-year-old Buddha statue, stolen from a temple in northern Thailand over three decades ago, has been returned to the country, Oct 29.

The statue, known as “Phra Chao Tong,” was stolen from Wat Sri Ping Mueang temple in Phayao province in 1988.



A tip-off from a concerned citizen led to the discovery of the statue in Switzerland, officials said. The statue was returned to Thailand and is currently being held at the National Museum for safekeeping before being returned to its original home in Phayao.

Visut Chainarun, a member of the Thai parliament, said that a team of Thai lawmakers had been working diligently to bring the statue back to Thailand.







“We are grateful for the cooperation of all parties involved in this case. The return of Phra Chao Tong will bring great joy to the people of Phayao,” he said.

Phra Chao Tong, a bronze statue measuring 79 centimeters wide and 128 centimeters tall, is considered a significant cultural and religious artifact. It was created by local artisans and has been revered by the people of Phayao for centuries. The statue was stolen in a nighttime raid by a group of thieves who made off with the statue and three other bronze Buddha images. (TNA)






































