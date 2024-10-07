‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024’ – giving Best Figure, Best Skin and Fancy awards – set for Nov 2

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Central Pattaya Shopping Center is joining forces with the city of Pattaya to host the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024 on Saturday, November 2. The event will take place at Pattaya Beach in front of the Central Pattaya Shopping Center.

In a preparatory meeting held at Pattaya City Hall, Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat presided over discussions with council members, department heads, and relevant agencies. Representatives from the Central Pattaya Shopping Center presented details for the upcoming race, which is expected to attract both local and international participants.



This marks the 9th edition of the event, organized in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya Office, aiming to promote a 5-kilometer beach running activity. The event is renowned for drawing large crowds and aims to enhance Pattaya’s image as a sports city and a destination for sports tourism.

During the meeting, organizers emphasized the need for cooperation from boat operators to refrain from anchoring near the event area and discussed the deployment of security personnel along the route, with staff stationed every 300 meters to ensure participant safety.

The race will kick off from the start line located on the beach in front of the Central Pattaya Shopping Center. Participants will engage in a Fun Run along the northern Pattaya coastline, turning back towards the southern Pattaya area to finish at the starting point.

Awards will be given in four categories:

Overall Awards: 3 prizes for male and 3 for female participants. Best Figure Runner Awards: 1 for male and 1 for female. Best Skin Runner Award: 1 prize. Fancy Award: 1 prize.

This event promises to be an exciting showcase of athleticism and fun, inviting everyone to join in the festivities!






















































