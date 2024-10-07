‘Little Zoo Keeper Run 2024’ at Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Sunday Nov 24

SRI RACHA, Thailand – Prepare for a unique running event that offers children the chance to experience being a “Little Zoo Keeper” at the Little Zoo Keeper Run! This exciting obstacle course will take place on November 24, at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sri Racha, Chonburi.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, November 24

Start Time: Approximately 6:00 AM

Location: Wildlife Wonderland Zone, Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Si Racha, Chonburi



Race Categories:

Little Keeper – 4 km

A course through the zoo with 13 obstacle challenges.

Registration Fee: 1,500 THB

Big Keeper – 5.5 km

A course that includes 4.5 km in the zoo with 13 obstacles, plus an additional 1 km of jungle trail with 2 obstacles.

Registration Fee: 1,800 THB

Group Registration Discounts:

Groups of 10-19 People:

4 km: 1,400 THB per person

5.5 km: 1,600 THB per person

Large Teams of 20 or More:

4 km: 1,350 THB per person

5.5 km: 1,550 THB per person

Eligibility:

Participants must be at least 3 years old and can choose any category.

Children aged 3-7 must have a parent or guardian register in the same category.







Exclusive Activities:

Participants who register early for the Little Zoo Keeper Run will have the chance to win exclusive experiences, such as feeding various animals at the event, which is available only to this race!

Activities include creating EM Balls for the elephants, spraying catnip for the white lions, and feeding the white lions and lotus birds.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to feed other animals, including capybaras, miniature horses, hedgehogs, a mother and baby white rhino pair, lotus birds, Victoria crowned pigeons, green pigeons, gazelles, hippos, white rhinos, giraffes, and elephants.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to engage with the animals while enjoying a fun run! Register now to secure your chance for these exclusive activities!

Registration:

Sign up now at Thai Run and get ready for an unforgettable experience for you and your little ones!

















































