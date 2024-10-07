Prime Minister chairs first Police Commission meeting, expresses pride in being a policeman’s daughter

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over her first meeting of the Police Commission, where the key agenda item was the selection of the new National Police Chief, October 7. The meeting, held at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters, was attended by senior officials, including Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet, who currently serves as Acting National Police Chief.



Upon her arrival, the Prime Minister was greeted with an honor guard inspection, after which she paid respects to the statues of King Rama IV and King Rama IX before proceeding to the meeting room.

Before the meeting began, Paetongtarn addressed the attendees, stating, “As many of you know, I am the daughter of a policeman, and I’ve always been proud of that. I’m particularly happy to be here today, as I’ve passed this building countless times during my university days but never had the chance to visit.”







She emphasized the importance of the police force in implementing the government’s urgent policies, including tackling drug issues and call center scams, which have caused distress to the public. She called for cooperation from all sectors, especially the police, to help push forward these key initiatives.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister encouraged the commission members to carefully consider the important issues on the agenda, particularly the appointment of the 15th National Police Chief, urging them to adhere to legal frameworks and provide valuable input for the Royal Thai Police’s benefit.

This meeting marks Paetongtarn’s first participation in the Police Commission since assuming the office of Prime Minister. She was seen wearing a black suit and smiling throughout the formal proceedings.







































