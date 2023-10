PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Thitipan Petchtrakul welcomed students from Sathit Udomsuksa School to City Hall recently to congratulate them on winning the Pattaya Inter-School Hackathon competition. The contest, focusing on UN Sustainable Development Goals, fostered knowledge, enjoyment, and making new friendships, and allowing students to collaborate on business plans for Pattaya’s sustainable development.















