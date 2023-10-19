Pattaya embraces influx of Chinese and Kazakh tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya extended a gracious welcome to a burgeoning influx of Chinese and Kazakh tourists, drawn by the allure of the Thai government’s visa-free policy. Pol. Maj. Suchart Dusadi and Worapop Kongthanacharat, Permanent-Secretary of Banglamung District, led a collaborative effort involving law enforcement officers, tourist police, immigration officials, and administrative staff to safeguard the well-being of both Thai and foreign visitors, aligning with a strategic plan to enhance the safety and convenience of short-term tourists.







The visa exemption for Chinese and Kazakh citizens, permitting a 30-day stay from Sept 25, 2023 to Feb 29, 2024, not only facilitates travel but also emerges as a crucial catalyst for Thailand’s economic revival, injecting vibrancy into the tourism sector. Post the ceremonial welcome, the team diligently initiated patrols, strategically stationed to deter untoward incidents at prominent tourist destinations such as the Lan Pho fresh market in Naklua and the mesmerizing Sanctuary of Truth.







Lan Pho market, a favoured spot for Chinese tourists, became an interactive space where officials engaged with visitors and business owners. These interactions were geared towards ensuring the confidence and comfort of tourists as they explored the dynamic offerings of Pattaya, transforming their visit into a positive and memorable experience.











