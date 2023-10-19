75-year-old woman gets wheelchair and cash from Nongprue mayor

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a community initiative, Mayor Winai Inpitak, provided assistance to 75-year-old Wanna Ruenkaew in Nongprue, east Pattaya on Oct 17. The aid included a wheelchair, essential goods, and a personal contribution of 2,000 Baht. Mayor Winai said that he recognized the aging population is increasing and he felt the need to address the economic and social challenges faced by the elderly in Nongprue.







Thailand currently has over 7 million citizens aged 65 and above, projected to rise to 20-30% of the population in the coming years. Winai emphasized the necessity for a holistic approach to handle the implications of the aging demographic beyond healthcare, aligning with global experiences in countries like Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. He stated that, preparing for this demographic shift is crucial to ensure a high quality of life for the elderly and their continued contributions to society.















