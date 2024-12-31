Pattaya immigration brings convenience to tourists, ensuring safe and smooth travels

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to provide greater convenience for tourists during the New Year celebrations, the Chonburi Immigration Office has deployed a Mobile Service van to assist both local and international visitors. From December 28 to 31, the mobile service will be stationed near Central Festival Pattaya Beach along Beach Road, offering a range of services from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.



Led by Pol. Col. Napatspong Kositsuriyamanee, the Chonburi Immigration Chief, along with his team, the mobile service van offers tourists several immigration-related services. These include extending their stay for tourism purposes, processing Free Visa and TR visa applications, issuing Re-entry Permits, and assisting with notifications for staying beyond 90 days or registering accommodation under Section 38.

To ensure smooth operations and reduce crowding at the Chonburi Immigration office, leaflets are also being distributed to raise awareness among tourists. Additionally, the team is working to enhance safety for both Thai and foreign tourists, preventing the entry of potential criminals who might try to infiltrate the festivities during this busy holiday period.







































