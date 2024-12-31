Koh Larn welcomes influx of foreign tourists amid New Year holiday rush in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the New Year holiday season unfolds, an increasing number of foreign tourists are heading to Koh Larn, one of Pattaya’s most popular island destinations. The island has been bustling with visitors, with security measures in place to ensure safety and smooth operations.

Amid the influx of tourists, locals have voiced their opinions about the development and future of Pattaya. Some expressed their love for the city, urging for improved infrastructure, such as better roads, reliable utilities, and reduced corruption, which would enhance the quality of life. One commenter highlighted the challenges faced by residents, mentioning the lack of regulations, making daily life increasingly difficult.



Others pointed to Tokyo as a model for city development, emphasizing the efficiency and organization of the Japanese capital. Meanwhile, some locals shared concerns about heavy traffic, partly due to the high number of foreign visitors.

Despite this, many still express a deep love for Pattaya, with one comment stating that being a native of Pattaya, there’s no other place they would prefer to call home.

A quieter group of visitors, who prefer not to participate in Pattaya’s vibrant nightlife, chose to spend their time relaxing in condos, enjoying the comforts of a peaceful holiday away from the bustling tourist scene.







































