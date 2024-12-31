Pattaya maintains law and order, prevents crime, ensures road safety during busy New Year Festival period

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Gen. Prajuab Wongsukh, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, visited Pattaya to oversee preparations for the city’s New Year celebrations on December 30. During his visit, he chaired a meeting at the Pattaya City Police Station, where he emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, preventing crime, ensuring road safety, and facilitating traffic during the busy festival period.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Pol. Gen. Yingyot Thepjamnong, Commander of the Provincial Police Region 2, as well as other senior police officers and local authorities. Pol. Gen. Prajuab reiterated the strict implementation of measures set by the Royal Thai Police, as well as additional guidelines from the Police Chief, Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanpet. These efforts aim to enhance public safety, prevent criminal activity, and reduce traffic accidents, all while ensuring a smooth flow of traffic for residents and tourists alike.



Pol. Gen. Prajuab also visited Pattaya Beach, where he observed ongoing security operations in partnership with local government agencies, the Department of Marine, the Pattaya Rescue Team, and local businesses. Together, they are promoting awareness on crime prevention and safety precautions for both locals and visitors.

The Royal Thai Police has deployed more than 1,900 officers to patrol the area and ensure safety during the 10-day period from December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025. A total of 126 checkpoints will be set up to prevent criminal activity, while 99 roadblocks and 142 mobile units will actively monitor and manage traffic during this busy time.



For the Pattaya Countdown 2025 event, which is expected to attract over 23,000 people, police will ensure the safety of attendees along the beach area from Hard Rock Hotel to Nipa Lodge.

Pol. Gen. Prajuab expressed confidence in the readiness of the Royal Thai Police, noting that officers are dedicated to ensuring public safety, preventing crime, reducing traffic accidents, and providing efficient traffic management. These efforts aim to boost tourism, stimulate the local economy, and provide a safe and joyful New Year celebration for both locals and tourists.







































