Pattaya hotels see surge in bookings for fireworks festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, known for its vibrant festivals, is gearing up for the much-anticipated Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2023 scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25. In anticipation of the pyrotechnics festival, Pattaya has recently seen a surge in hotel reservations, particularly along the beachfront.

Boonkerd Suksrikarn, Vice President of the Thai Hotel Association Eastern Chapter and General Manager of Sunbeam Hotel Pattaya, revealed that hotel bookings, especially those with beachfront views, are at full capacity as of November 21. This includes not only accommodations but also dining venues and areas suitable for watching the fireworks display. Reservations have been pouring in for the past two months, resulting in a full occupancy scenario. Accommodation prices are expected to increase by approximately 20-25% compared to the previous year, marking a widespread boost in revenue across all levels.







Boonkerd emphasized that various festivals hosted by Pattaya consistently receive positive responses from tourists, contributing to favorable outcomes for hotel establishments, especially those of national significance. However, he highlighted the importance of effective event promotion well in advance. As a business owner himself, he expressed the desire to see an increase in diverse events, suggesting that they don’t necessarily have to be grand but should offer a variety of styles. For instance, he cited the recent success of the Kenny G concert, indicating a better-than-expected response.







Nevertheless, Boonkerd conveyed a message to relevant authorities, particularly concerning the organization of various festivals, emphasizing the need to address parking facilities and traffic management. He observed significant traffic congestion in previous years, causing many individuals who booked hotel accommodations to miss out on the exciting opportunities these events offer.

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2023 will feature spectacular pyrotechnic shows from six countries: Thailand, China, Japan, Philippines, Russia, and the United States. The festival will also include live music, cultural performances, and food stalls. The event is expected to attract thousands of visitors and locals to enjoy the dazzling display of lights and sounds. The festival’s schedules can be found here: Pattaya International Fireworks Festival schedules for Nov 24 and 25



























