Mayor inspects utility poles removal along Sukhumvit Road

By Pattaya Mail
0
521
Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, examines the utility pole removal project along Sukhumvit Road. The project is part of the city’s initiative to improve the landscape and safety by placing overhead cables underground.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, visited the site of the ongoing utility pole removal project along Sukhumvit Road on November 22. The project aims to improve the city’s landscape and safety by placing overhead cables underground.

The mayor checked the progress of the project, which covers the stretch between South Pattaya and Central Pattaya, in the inbound direction towards Chonburi and Bangkok. He assessed the work done in dismantling the existing utility poles along the Road.



The project is part of the city’s modernization plan, which also includes the second phase of installing underground cables along Pattaya Second Road and the section in front of Walking Street. This phase requires digging for the laying of conduits before the removal of utility poles.

The mayor said that the project will not only enhance the city’s appearance but also reduce the risks posed by overhead cables. He stressed the importance of such infrastructure improvements in creating a better urban environment for both locals and tourists.


Workers on cranes dismantle the overhead cables from the utility poles along Sukhumvit Road as part of the city’s project to place them underground. A heap of cables is seen in the foreground, awaiting disposal.











RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR