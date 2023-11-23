Mayor inspects utility poles removal along Sukhumvit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, visited the site of the ongoing utility pole removal project along Sukhumvit Road on November 22. The project aims to improve the city’s landscape and safety by placing overhead cables underground.

The mayor checked the progress of the project, which covers the stretch between South Pattaya and Central Pattaya, in the inbound direction towards Chonburi and Bangkok. He assessed the work done in dismantling the existing utility poles along the Road.







The project is part of the city’s modernization plan, which also includes the second phase of installing underground cables along Pattaya Second Road and the section in front of Walking Street. This phase requires digging for the laying of conduits before the removal of utility poles.

The mayor said that the project will not only enhance the city’s appearance but also reduce the risks posed by overhead cables. He stressed the importance of such infrastructure improvements in creating a better urban environment for both locals and tourists.































