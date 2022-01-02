46 migrants arrested near Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Mai on New Year’s Day

Authorities apprehended 46 migrants for illegal entry near the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Mai province on Saturday (Jan 1).

According to Col VeerachaiPhongkaew, commander of the 4th Cavalry Regiment, a Thai patrol from the 3rd Cavalry Company discovered the 19 men, 20 women and seven children near Ban Luang of Moo 5 village in tambon Mae Ngon.







All 46 were Myanmar nationals who entered Chiang Mai’s Fang district earlier on New Year’s Day using a natural border crossing.

An initial investigation found that the group was from the Panglong, Laikha and Mong Kung townships of Myanmar’s Shan state, and had paid 20,000-26,000 baht each to brokers in their country for jobs in Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

The 46 were due to be deported back to Myanmar after being processed by police in Fang. (NNT)



























