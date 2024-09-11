Trump and Harris face off in heated presidential debate

PHILADELPHIA – The highly anticipated U.S. presidential debate has just concluded, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris showcasing two distinct visions for the future of America, Sep 11. Trump took a combative approach, accusing his opponent of leading the country into decline, while Harris emphasized moving past Trump and focusing on the future.



Presidential debates have long been a key event in American politics, held for decades before elections. This debate was particularly unique as former President Trump, seeking a return to office, went head-to-head with Harris, the current Vice President and the first woman of African and South Asian descent to represent the Democratic Party. She replaced President Joe Biden, who previously debated Trump in late June but withdrew from the race after a poor performance.

As with the previous debate, strict rules were enforced to prevent interruptions, with candidates’ microphones only activated during their designated speaking time. The debate room featured only the two candidates and two moderators from ABC News, with no live audience.







The moderators posed alternating questions, allowing both candidates to respond and engage in rebuttals on key election issues such as the economy, immigration, abortion rights, international politics, and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump attacked the current administration’s handling of high inflation, economic stagnation, job losses, and what he described as a failure to control illegal immigration, which he claimed has led to domestic problems and job competition.

In contrast, Harris repeatedly stressed her rejection of divisive politics, saying she had a plan to create an inclusive economy that provides opportunities for everyone. She focused on helping ordinary Americans by easing their burdens and supporting small businesses. Harris also emphasized that the country must move beyond Trump, calling his leadership chaotic and self-serving, noting his numerous legal troubles.







The question of who won the debate remains contentious. A CNN poll showed that 63% of viewers thought Harris performed better, compared to 37% for Trump. Harris received a significant endorsement from pop star Taylor Swift, who announced shortly after the debate that she supports Harris as the next leader. Swift praised Harris’s policies and plans for the nation, stating that she wanted to make her stance clear after being targeted by AI and fake news, ensuring the public knows where she stands. (TNA)







































