Pattaya hosts Grand Diwali Festival, Celebrating the Festival of Lights

By Pattaya Mail
Colorful Indian dance performances captivate the crowd, adding energy and excitement to the festival’s opening night.

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the evening of November 9, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet officially opened the city’s grand Diwali Festival at Central Pattaya Beach. Joined by prominent figures like Sukhrach Kalra, President of the Thai-Indian Business Association, and Prasert Sakjirapong, the association’s secretary, as well as government and private sector representatives, the ceremony began with a ceremonial Diwali candle lighting.

This vibrant celebration, held from November 8-10, at Pattaya Beach, is organized in collaboration with the Thai-Indian Business Association, Pattaya India Association, and the Chonburi Bharat India Association. Festival highlights include traditional Diwali lamp lighting, various Indian dance performances, Indian cooking workshops, themed photo booths, and children’s activities, creating a lively cultural experience.

Mayor Poramet noted that this year’s festival is more magnificent than ever, strengthening cultural ties between Thailand and India and supporting local SMEs showcasing Indian-inspired products. He emphasized the festival’s alignment with the “Better Pattaya” policy, aiming to revitalize tourism and foster positive relations with Indian tourists, a vital group in Pattaya’s tourism recovery.

On November 8, the event organizers warmly welcomed Rachel Gupta, Miss Grand International 2024 from India, along with her fellow Miss Grand International 2024 contestants. They visited Pattaya to participate in activities promoting Indian cultural events and festivities in the city.


Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inaugurates the Diwali Festival in Pattaya with a ceremonial candle lighting, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.
Thai and Indian community leaders gather to celebrate Diwali, showcasing the strong cultural bond between the two nations.



Central Pattaya Beach transforms into a dazzling display for the Diwali Festival, attracting locals and tourists alike.
Festivalgoers immerse themselves in Indian culture through interactive cooking workshops, learning to make traditional Indian dishes.

Mayor Poramet visits the local stalls that proudly display Indian-inspired crafts and products, contributing to the festival’s vibrant marketplace.
The Diwali Festival highlights Thailand and India’s strong cultural connections, fostering friendship and unity.
This year’s grand Diwali celebration aligns with the “Better Pattaya” policy, drawing international visitors and revitalizing local tourism.



Festival attendees enjoy trying on and purchasing traditional Indian attire, adding even more color and elegance to the celebration.
Diwali in Pattaya brings together people from diverse backgrounds, celebrating peace, prosperity, and the joy of cultural exchange.



Rachel Gupta, Miss Grand International 2024 from India, arrives in Pattaya with her fellow contestants, spreading the vibrant spirit of Indian culture during Diwali celebrations.
Pattaya welcomes Miss Grand International 2024 Rachel Gupta and her delegation, joining the Diwali festivities to highlight Indian cultural heritage and strengthen ties with the local community.















