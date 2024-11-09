Pattaya hosts Grand Diwali Festival, Celebrating the Festival of Lights

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the evening of November 9, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet officially opened the city’s grand Diwali Festival at Central Pattaya Beach. Joined by prominent figures like Sukhrach Kalra, President of the Thai-Indian Business Association, and Prasert Sakjirapong, the association’s secretary, as well as government and private sector representatives, the ceremony began with a ceremonial Diwali candle lighting.

This vibrant celebration, held from November 8-10, at Pattaya Beach, is organized in collaboration with the Thai-Indian Business Association, Pattaya India Association, and the Chonburi Bharat India Association. Festival highlights include traditional Diwali lamp lighting, various Indian dance performances, Indian cooking workshops, themed photo booths, and children’s activities, creating a lively cultural experience.



Mayor Poramet noted that this year’s festival is more magnificent than ever, strengthening cultural ties between Thailand and India and supporting local SMEs showcasing Indian-inspired products. He emphasized the festival’s alignment with the “Better Pattaya” policy, aiming to revitalize tourism and foster positive relations with Indian tourists, a vital group in Pattaya’s tourism recovery.

On November 8, the event organizers warmly welcomed Rachel Gupta, Miss Grand International 2024 from India, along with her fellow Miss Grand International 2024 contestants. They visited Pattaya to participate in activities promoting Indian cultural events and festivities in the city.


























































