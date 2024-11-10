Another Week in Paradise November 2024

֎ The best-value dining in Pattaya has got to be fish and chips or a roast beef dinner for a measly 120 baht. The advert was seen on Soi Buakhao. But no sign of the restaurant offering these bargains.

֎ Jomtien’s sole agogo club is now called Viper. It’s taken over from Number 1. Near beach road as you arrive from Pattaya.

֎ With 5 million visitors projected for 2024, Pattaya now has more visitors than either Peru or the Dominican Republic. Not everybody knows that.

֎ Tourists are now being offered free Thai holidays if they smuggle cannabis back to Britain. Not to mention a long prison sentence.









֎ From all accounts Jomtien Complex, the gay bars district, isn’t doing too well. For rent signs have started to appear.

֎ Overheard. Women in Thailand are like a box of chocolates. You are never sure which have nuts.

֎ Boss Club on Walking Street is having the “biggest party of Pattaya” on Friday 15 November. Mosey on over.

֎ Pattaya has the only floating market in the world that doesn’t float. An application to the Guinness records book has apparently been submitted.



֎ Maggie May gentleman’s club on the Darkside has an unusual special offer running now. Bring your very own vinyl record and we’ll play it. Give it a whirl.

֎ Don’t forget it’s the Loy Krathong festival Friday 15 November. If Pattaya traffic is awful on most Friday nights, this one will be worse.

֎ A Chinese man has tried to buy goods with a banknote marked “copy”. He’d better think it out again.

֎ Walking Street’s clubs are said to be getting really busy. The main problem is that Chinese gawper crowds following a flag are obstructing the entrances.





֎ Still, according to Stickman, Burj Club on Walking Street remains closed after much fanfare and noise a couple of months back.

֎ The pizzas at Dom’s Pizza on Soi 5 Pratumnak must be really good. They’re always busy, even during the mornings.

֎ Jimmy’s restaurant on Jomtien Soi 7 offers an all-meat roast dinner (beef, pork, chicken and lamb) for 395 baht. You need to be a trencherman to appreciate all that good food.

֎ It’s unfair to call Pattaya Sin City. It’s actually a cultural center with an annual classical guitar festival and a bottle museum. What more do you expect?



֎ Pattaya is a tale of two cities. Pattaya and Jomtien are starkly different: crude and sophisticated. But is the distinction out of date? Answers on a post card please.

֎ Did you know that the Indian clubs on Walking Street are mostly owned by Arabs from Dubai? Maybe it’s just a rumor but it’s widely gossiped.

֎ Sexy Soi 6, the last holdout of what Pattaya used to be, has a hundred ladies lining the street after dark. For some reason the busiest ones seem to be in the middle not either end.

֎ Pattaya has several sister cities. One of them is Quingdao in China. It’s best known for its beer, Tsingtao, a legacy of the German occupation in the nineteenth century.









֎ Twenty years ago, Pattaya had the “war of the pies” in which rival makers cursed each other in pre-internet days. Tinnies, near Jomtien beach, make top quality products if you’re looking.

֎ The latest proposal is that the cannabis plant should not be relisted as a narcotic but insists that it be restricted to medical uses. Whatever law is eventually passed will be ambiguous. You can better your bottom baht on it.

֎ Some of the bars on Soi Diana’s bar complex have changed their names. American casinos have evidently complained about using their labels. Well, Pattaya isn’t exactly Las Vegas.

֎ Jomtien immigration isn’t that busy these days. But most tourists get 60 days on arrival, no longer one month, and many expats do their address reporting online.

֎ Lastly, Amazon has refused to dispatch a t-shirt to a Pattaya customer and told them to choose another destination. The logo was “I like happy endings”.





































