Thailand cuts wine, liquor, nightclubs and bars taxes to increase spending

The Excise Department has adjusted the rates of excise taxes on wine, brewed beverage, and service establishments, aiming to stimulate tourism and expenditure, effective from February 23.

Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Director-General of the Excise Department, revealed that the adjustment of excise tax rates on alcoholic beverages strengthens price competitiveness at the regional level, leading to increased spending by both foreign and domestic tourists of all levels. It also encourages high-quality tourists to visit the kingdom.







Under the measure, wine and sparkling wine made from grapes previously taxed at 10% for retail prices above 1,000 baht and 0% for retail prices not exceeding 1,000 baht, are now uniformly taxed at 5%. Additionally, the tax rate based on alcohol content has been reduced from 1,500 baht per liter of 100 degrees to 1,000 baht per liter of 100 degrees.

Fruit wine, or fruit-based fermented beverages containing grapes or grape wine, previously taxed at 10% for retail prices above 1,000 baht and 0% for retail prices not exceeding 1,000 baht, are now taxed at 0% entirely. The tax rate based on alcohol content remains at the previous rate of 900 baht per liter of 100 degrees.







Local fermented beverage such as “U” “Ka Chae” and “Sato” with alcohol content not exceeding 7 degrees, previously taxed at 10% based on value, are now reduced to 0%, while the tax based on volume remains unchanged at 150 baht per liter of 100 degrees.

Brewed liquors with distilled spirits mixed and with alcohol content exceeding 7 degrees will continue to be taxed at 10% based on value, with an increase in volume-based tax from the previous 150 baht per liter of 100 degrees to 255 baht per liter of 100 degrees.







Meanwhile, service establishments such as nightclubs, discos, bars, cocktail lounges, etc., have seen a reduction in tax rates from 10% to 5% of revenue from February 23 to December 31, 2567.

The reduction in tax rates for service establishments is a short-term measure with duration of one year, aimed at helping service business operators affected by COVID-19 to recover and promoting increased domestic employment. (TNA)



































