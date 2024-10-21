Pattaya gears up for the exciting ‘Rolling Loud Thailand 2024’ festival Nov 22-24

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya is set to explode with excitement as it prepares for the highly anticipated “Rolling Loud Thailand 2024” music festival, scheduled for November 22-24. The Mayor of Pattaya, Pramet Ngampichet, recently held a meeting to discuss preparations for the event, joined by Banglamung District Chief Wikit Manarojkit and other key officials at the Siam 2 meeting room in Legend Siam.

Following the success of its inaugural event in April 2023, the world’s largest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud, is returning to Asia with an impressive lineup of over 60 world-renowned artists. The festival will take place over a sprawling 200-rai area at Legend Siam, aimed at stimulating the local economy and boosting tourism in Eastern Thailand and Pattaya.



During the meeting, officials discussed strategies for effective collaboration, covering aspects such as traffic management, public relations, and addressing previous challenges to ensure a smooth event. Special emphasis was placed on the safety of attendees, with four security teams assigned to different zones of the festival. Additionally, local police will manage traffic flow at entrance and exit points to maintain order.

The festival will run from 3:00 PM to midnight each day. For more information, attendees can visit www.rollingloud.com/thailand or follow the festival on Facebook at “Rolling Loud Thailand.”













































