‘Pattaya Fireworks Festival’ set for Nov 29-30; early accommodation bookings highly recommended

PATTAYA, Thailand – The highly anticipated Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024 is approaching, scheduled for November 29-30 at Pattaya Beach, Chonburi. Visitors can look forward to a breathtaking display of fireworks lighting up the night sky, making for a spectacular event by the seaside. The festival promises to be a memorable occasion, inviting locals and tourists alike to gather and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

Organizers are encouraging people to tag and share this announcement with friends and loved ones, creating the perfect opportunity to experience the magic of the festival together. Early accommodation bookings are highly recommended. Walking or using public transportations to get to the beach on both days are also good options.









































