Pattaya City Council reviews traffic regulations in key market areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chairman of the Pattaya City Council’s Administrative and Security Committee, Anupong Puttanawarat, led a field inspection to assess traffic management around Lan Pho Market, the Old Market, New Market, and Soi Post Office on October 21.









The initiative follows a recent council meeting aimed at addressing traffic issues, including one-way traffic regulations, alternating parking for even and odd days, and the implementation of clear traffic markers in white, red, and yellow around these market areas. The purpose of the visit was to ensure that the planned traffic regulations are appropriate and feasible.





During the inspection, the team found motorcycles and cars obstructing traffic flow, creating disorganized parking conditions. In addition, the road markings had faded over time, leading to unclear traffic guidelines. The team instructed the Traffic and Transportation Division of Pattaya’s Public Works Office to gather data on parking zones and road markings. This information will be presented in an upcoming council meeting to find suitable traffic management solutions.





































