Prime Minister unfazed by Election Commission’s investigation into her father’s alleged influence over Pheu Thai Party

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed no concern over the Election Commission’s (EC) investigation into calls to dissolve the Pheu Thai Party and six former coalition parties, October 21. The investigation stems from allegations that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is not a party member, exerted influence over these political groups by participating in meetings at his residence.

When asked about the EC’s decision to review the case, PM Paetongtarn briefly responded, “I’m not worried.”



Chusak Sirinil, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and Deputy Leader of Pheu Thai Party, commented on the complaint filed by Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a member of the Palang Pracharath Party. The complaint alleges that PM Paetongtarn allowed Thaksin to dominate and influence Pheu Thai’s activities. Chusak described the issue as an old one, emphasizing that it had been explained before. He reaffirmed that Thaksin did not exert control over the party, and if the EC moves forward with the complaint, Pheu Thai will respond accordingly.

Regarding legal preparations, Chusak stated that they have yet to see the specifics of the complaint. He added that many recent complaints filed by political opponents have lacked substance, raising the need for constitutional and legal reforms to prevent such frivolous cases.







Chusak also indicated that Pheu Thai has the legal option to counter-sue if the case is dismissed, noting that laws already exist to address false accusations. He lamented that these issues distract from effective governance, calling the repeated accusations a burden on the political system.

Chusak concluded by stating that the allegations of domination would only hold weight if they showed a direct intervention in the party’s decision-making. He firmly denied that such interference occurred, citing the party’s independence in its decisions.





































