‘Pattaya Fireworks Festival Nov 29-30’ registration opens for food and beverage vendors

Important Dates:

Out-of-District Registration: Monday, October 28

In-District Registration: Tuesday, October 29

Booth Size:

Width: 1.5 meters

Depth: 3 meters



Registration Requirements for Food and Beverage Vendors:

Registrants must have a Gmail account or Google Account. Submit a photo of the front page of the house registration document and the page with the seller’s name, along with a photo of the seller’s original ID card. (1 photo, file size not exceeding 10MB)

Eligibility Criteria for Registration:

Registrants must be at least 18 years old. Must have a house registration in Pattaya. Those without a house registration in Pattaya must have a physical shop or sell food online. Registrants must sell their products during the event only.







Online Registration and Announcement of Results:

Out-of-District: Monday, October 28 In-District: Tuesday, October 29, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM. Announcement of Successful Applicants: Monday, November 1, 2024, on the Pattaya Mayor’s Direct Line page and PRPATTAYA.

Note:

Applicants listed in the announcement must attend the drawing to determine if they will have the right to sell products, as the number of stalls is limited (if the number of registrants exceeds available stalls).

1.1 Out-of-District: Refers to those without a local house registration in Pattaya.

1.2 In-District: Refers to those with a local house registration in Pattaya.



























































