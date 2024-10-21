Beach mat rental operator attacks Pattaya municipal officer with knife after warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officer, Chalermpol Aekkhani, 43, reported to the media that he was attacked by a man operating a beach mat rental business on Pattaya Beach at 12:36 AM on October 20. Following the incident, he filed a complaint with the Pattaya City Police Station.



Chalermpol recounted that he was chased and threatened by the man after municipal officers attempted to disperse those profiting from the beach area. Initially, the officers sought to resolve the situation through warnings, but the man became agitated and brandished a folding knife, threatening them without regard for the officials in uniform or the law.

The perpetrator was subsequently apprehended, and authorities confiscated the folding knife he was carrying, which he had intended to use against both tourists and officials attempting to enforce regulations. Legal action will be taken against the individual following the incident.



















































