Majority of Thai citizens concerned about online scams, urge for justice system reform

BANGKOK, Thailand – A recent survey by Suan Dusit Poll reveals that a significant majority of Thai citizens are worried about social issues, particularly online scams, which they believe require urgent attention. The survey, conducted from October 15-18, involved 1,357 respondents and found that 93.13% have encountered social problems, either personally or through acquaintances.



Among the issues highlighted, online fraud and online business scams were considered the most concerning, with 77.84% of respondents expressing alarm. The survey indicated that the main obstacle to addressing these social issues is the lack of stringent law enforcement, with 80.75% of participants citing it as a critical problem. Additionally, 86.10% believe that laws should be updated to be more effective in combating these threats.

The poll emphasizes the need for collaboration among all stakeholders, with 72.18% agreeing that everyone should contribute to solutions. Government action is seen as vital, with 67.60% of respondents advocating for stronger government involvement, while 64.98% called for increased police efforts.







Furthermore, respondents expressed a strong desire for the government to enhance public confidence in the justice system, with 62.75% emphasizing the importance of trust in judicial processes to effectively combat social threats.

Ms. Pornpan Bua-thong, Chair of Suan Dusit Poll, noted the high prevalence of social problems faced by the sample group, particularly in the online realm. Many respondents feel that offenders often evade punishment or that penalties are insufficient to deter future violations. The findings highlight an urgent need for comprehensive reforms to create a better quality of life for citizens in Thailand.





































