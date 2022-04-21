Pattaya entertainment still top draw for foreign tourists

Pattaya remained dry during the whole of Songkran week because for the third year in a row, no water fights and parades were allowed due to the risk of contracting Covid-19, even though widespread vaccinations and strict safety measures have reduced the risk of infections considerably.

During the festive week, Pattaya’s walking Street was partially open and ‘licensed restaurants’ serving food and drinks were kept quite busy while venues serving entertainment were also doing well.



Due to the relaxation of some safety measures, Soi 6 which runs between Beach Road and second Road, renowned for its nightlife also saw an unusual influx of partygoers enter their ‘eateries’ for some rest and recreation.







Nong Noon said she came back to Pattaya in January and started work at one of the bars in Soi 6. She said the owners offered her an attractive salary and allowed her to live in one of the upstairs bedrooms for free.

She said that during the Songkran week, there were more foreigners out for a good time than she had seen for quite some time. The pubs opened early in the morning and remained quite busy throughout the day until the 11 p.m. closing time. She added that most of the customers were foreign men who were quite generous buying lady drinks and giving them good tips.

Chavee, a sidecar vendor selling clothing and cosmetics on the street, said that she was happy to see the bars open again and the girls were coming back. She said, “We need these girls to come back to work. They are one of the main attractions for tourists to come to Pattaya. Plus, they are my best customers.”



Chavee went on to say, “everyone knows and accepts that Pattaya is a nightlife town and our economy depends on it. Even motorbike taxis depend on the bar workers both male and female to earn a living. They hire them to commute from home to work and back home late at night, and also to run errands for them.”

Chavee is very optimistic about the future of Pattaya saying, “I am confident that this year the economic situation will improve and Pattaya will thrive once again.”





































