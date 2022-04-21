Pattaya city manager predicts 70% turnout for May 22 election

Pattaya’s city manager said he expects more than 70% turnout for the May 22 mayor and city council elections, less than the Chonburi Election Commission predicted last month.

Chonburi Election Commissioner Santad Siriananpaibool said he thought 80% of the city’s eligible voters would cast ballots in the May 22 poll.



City Manager Pramote Tubtim said April 20 the final list of eligible voters will be completed by April 26. It then will be sent to the Election Commission, mailed to residents and posted at city hall and social media for the public to check.

The tentative voter roll is available online now to check at bora.dopa.go.th. Voter registration will run May 2-11.







Pattaya will have 146 polling stations with 1,898 poll workers.

Pramote said city hall is working hard to get as many citizens out to vote as possible. Only 44% of voters turned out in the city’s last election in 2012. The city manager said that due to the decade-long delay and the prominence of the four mayoral candidates, about 70% of voters will turn out this year.

About 1,700 Pattaya residents too young to vote in the 2012 poll are eligible to vote for the first time. The biggest block of voters – 40,000 – are between ages 29 and 59.































