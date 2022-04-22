ASEAN Learning Center Pattaya holds traditional Thai Songkran ceremony

Songkran marks the beginning of the Thai new year and it is a time not only to celebrate but also to remember ones ancestors and pay homage and show respects and to ones leaders.

At the ASEAN Learning Center under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) this gentle Thai tradition was performed by the benefactors and children under their care on April 19.



Radchada Chomjinda, HHNFT Director together with executives and volunteers at the center gathered the children together to perform the ‘Rod Nam Dum Hua’ ceremony.

The ceremony commenced with bathing the sacred Buddha image after which the elders took their places of respects as staff, friends and the children walked by pouring scented water on their hands and wished them a happy Songkran. The elders in turn gave their blessings and wished them good health and to work hard in their studies so they will have a successful future. They also prayed to all that is holy to bless and protect the children







After the solemn ceremony the party began and adults and children enjoyed a delicious lunch and danced and sang all afternoon.









































