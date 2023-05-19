Pattaya enforces strict safety controls for sea travel

The Marine Department has mandated that all branches of Marine Offices across provinces strictly adhere to safety protocols, both at the piers and on watercraft. This includes ensuring that boats meet the required standards and possess valid licenses and equipment that comply with safety regulations, ultimately prioritizing the well-being of tourists.







The Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya and all other piers around town must be stable and sturdy, equipped with proper lighting and signage to provide clear information to passengers. Boat controllers play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers during their journeys. Additionally, training sessions are being conducted for boat controllers, emphasizing compliance with the Marine Department’s regulations on water safety. These measures aim to prevent the loss of lives and damage to property.







On May 16, Eakaraj Kantaro, Director of the Marine Office Pattaya Branch, highlighted the positive direction that Pattaya City’s tourism has taken as it begins to recover fully. The increased influx of tourists has had a positive impact on the local economy and surrounding areas. In light of this, the Marine Department’s Director General has issued strict safety measures for the welfare of tourists and the general public.







The director said that by implementing these safety measures, the Marine Office Pattaya Branch aims to create a secure environment for tourists and residents alike, fostering confidence in the region’s water travel industry.















