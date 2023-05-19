Pattaya beach showers and more parking space coming in July

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet reported on the progress of the on-going footpath improvement project on Pattaya Beach saying that the city has been working diligently to improve the footpaths on both sides of Beach Road.

As part of the beatification project, the city has installed lights and set up at least four shower service points for the convenience of both residents and tourists. Instead of constructing bathrooms, alternative solutions were implemented due to environmental concerns and in compliance with regulations set forth by the Marine Department.







To minimize disruptions to road users, the city has chosen to use asphalt concrete pouring for the walkway construction, aligning it with the ongoing construction work on Thepprasit Road. The construction process is divided into 11 zones, allowing each zone to work on a two-meter stretch at a time.

Currently, the contractor has completed the improvement of the footpath in Zones A and B. The focus has shifted to paving footpath slabs in Zone C. Simultaneously, the contractor has commenced work to demolish the old slabs in Zone D. The mayor emphasised that throughout the project, the contractor has employed a method that minimizes the construction area’s impact on tourists visiting the beach.







The construction is expected to be completed in its entirety by July 2023. Once finished, the project will significantly boost and promote tourism in Pattaya. Moreover, it will contribute to the overall aesthetics of the area, enhancing the experience for both Thai and foreign tourists while addressing traffic congestion issues on South Pattaya Road.







Furthermore, the mayor shared plans for a tourist parking area along the beach zone. To ensure minimal disruption to traffic flow, the city intends to construct the parking area on the right side of the beach, spanning from Soi 4 through Central Pattaya. The designated parking area will accommodate up to 90 cars. In cooperation with the Pattaya Police Station, Pattaya City has made the decision to prohibit parking on the right side of Pattaya Beach. After the completion of the project, tourists will be directed to park their vehicles in designated zones within the specified area.















