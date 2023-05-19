Citizens with disabilities get assistance from Pattaya welfare office

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn together with officers from the social welfare office, visited the Naklua Old Market Community on May 16 to distribute orthosis and prosthesis to impoverished citizens as part of a project aimed at providing assistive devices to people with disabilities and physical impairments.







The Social Welfare Office gave out walkers, tripod canes, one-point canes, crutches and a wheelchair to 21 citizens with disabilities, senior citizens and economically disadvantaged people who needed them.

Anyone in need of assistive devices can contact the Social Welfare Office, located at city hall or call 038-253261 and 038-253263 during office hours.















