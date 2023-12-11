Pattaya City develops anti-corruption action plan for 2023-2027

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn commenced his duties on December 8, by chairing a meeting of the working committee tasked with developing an anti-corruption action plan for the city. The primary goal is to elevate ethics and transparency in Pattaya from the year 2023 to 2027.







The Pattaya Municipal Office, in collaboration with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), initiated the drafting of an anti-corruption action plan aimed at enhancing morality and transparency. This plan emphasizes the execution of official duties in accordance with the responsibilities of local government organizations. The city prepared a draft plan focusing on preventing corruption to elevate ethics and transparency for the benefit of the public. Participants also evaluated the corruption risks within their respective units.





























