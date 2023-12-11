‘Phuket Crime Free’ to improve safety of foreign visitors during peak season

The ‘Phuket Crime Free’ initiative was started by Phuket province in order to improve the safety of foreign visitors during peak travel times. Establishing the project through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the private sector organizations Thai Hotels Association and Phuket Chamber of Commerce are working together with government agencies such as the provincial administration, police, and immigration office.







The scheme’s main focus is securing tourist accommodations through a comprehensive database of establishments and guests, ensuring a crime and narcotics-free environment. The move is part of Phuket’s effort to position itself as a leading global tourist destination by promoting sustainable crime prevention and enhancing regional safety and security. (PRD)



























