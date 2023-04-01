Pattaya chip shop man is highly delighted

Shaun Sharples, the Northern-born Brit who founded Pattaya’s most famous fish and chips venue in Tree Town, has announced his new and refurbished location at Pattaya Soi New Plaza will open grandly on Tuesday April 4. “It has been a real rollercoaster, replacing the whole kitchen roof and supplying our own water supply and pumps, but a labour of love none the less,” he said in a Facebook post. Shaun left the old location as it was too noisy in Soi Buakhao’s Tree Town, whilst the new and much plusher restaurant is a short distance down Soi New Plaza, a street located off Second Road and more or less opposite Soi 7. “We are definitely moving upmarket,” Shaun confided.







Fish and chips have a long history in Pattaya, reflecting the strong British presence in the resort dating back to the 1980s. It is recognizably Britain’s national dish overseas, although it has been usurped by Indian curries in some recent research at home in UK. “The key is attention to detail including the quality of the fish and the potatoes, the precise temperature of the oil for frying and a sensible price structure,” Shaun told Pattaya Mail. The opening hours will be 2 pm to last orders at 10.30 pm. Dining-in (including smoking-allowed tables outside) and take-away are available, but not a delivery service. “We want our product to reach you in perfect condition and delivery service doesn’t guarantee that.” So, when you want fish and chips, this is the place.















