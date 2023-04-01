Bangkok holds events to mark ‘World Autism Awareness Day’

The Autism Thai Foundation (ATF) is hosting an event to promote public awareness about autism and improve educational opportunities for people with the condition. The event will culminate in a campaign to increase public awareness about autism on April 2, which marks World Autism Awareness Day.







The ATF is working with the Autism Parents Association in Thailand, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Department of Mental Health, the Charoen Pokphand Group, and True Corp to organize the event on April 1. The Saturday gathering at the Palazzo Bangkok Hotel on Ratchadaphisek Road also features activities, booths, and seminars.

Those interested can tune in to ATF’s Facebook page to catch a live stream of the event, allowing everyone to learn more about autism and participate from anywhere in the world.







Autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a complex neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. It is estimated that around 1 in 160 children globally have ASD, and while the cause is not yet fully understood, it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Individuals with ASD may exhibit a wide range of symptoms and abilities, and early diagnosis and intervention can help to improve outcomes.

While there is no known cure for ASD, therapies and support services can assist individuals in developing skills and achieving their full potential. Awareness and understanding of autism are essential in promoting inclusivity and support for individuals with ASD and their families. (NNT)















