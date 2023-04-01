Chiang Mai’s air pollution rises to alarming level

The PM 2.5 particulate matter level surpassed 800 microgrammes per cubic meter in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district at noon Friday, according to the hourly data measured by the Climate Change Data Center, Chiang Mai University.

The highest dust level was recorded at the Don Sri Sa-ard Temple at 817 µg/m3.







Chiang Mai was ranked the world’s worst polluted city in the air quality by the IQAir website at 1 pm. on Friday (Mar 31).

The Pollution Control Department reported the PM2.5 level of 326 µg/m3 in Chiang Dao district in the past 24 hours on average.







Kritsayam Kongsatree, director of the 16th Conservation Area Administration Office said that the high concentration of the ultra- fine dust was partly caused by a forest fire on Doi Suthep-Pui which broke out last night. More than 100 officials were deployed to contain the blaze to prevent it spread into the city zone.

Helicopters cannot be used to dump water to control the fire due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Three major mountains – Doi Suthep, Doi Inthanon and Doi Luang Chiang Dao have been closely monitored to prevent a forest fire. This year, more than 7,000 hotspots have been detected in total, he said. (TNA)



















