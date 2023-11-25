Pattaya business leaders meet to boost tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council members and business leaders met on November 22 to discuss various issues related to tourism development in Pattaya. The meeting was held at The Gems Mining Pattaya Hotel in Chonburi and chaired by Boonanan Pattanasin, the President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA).

The meeting addressed several agenda items, including infrastructure improvement, tourism and business coordination, tourist predictions, and collaboration for tourism services.







Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, Manot Nongyai, reported on the progress of road surface repairs and traffic management in the South Pattaya Walking Street area. He also updated the meeting on the ongoing maintenance of public spaces, such as parks, beaches, and sidewalks.

The meeting also included representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT), the Pattaya Office, the Chonburi Provincial Labor Office, and local government officials. They discussed ways to enhance the overall experience for tourists, ensuring safety and convenience. They also emphasized the importance of creating a sense of confidence in safety, a key factor influencing high-quality tourism.







Supaporn Seneewong, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Pattaya Office, provided insights into the expected growth of tourist numbers due to the Visa-Free policy. She said that Pattaya is expected to attract more visitors from China, India, and other countries in the region. She also suggested that Pattaya should diversify its tourism products and services to cater to different market segments.

The Pattaya Business and Tourism Association expressed its commitment to collaborating with relevant organizations to improve tourist services. The aim is to create a seamless and convenient experience for visitors, contributing to Pattaya’s image as a premier tourist destination. The association also urged the Pattaya officials to take proactive measures to address the impact of ongoing infrastructure projects on local businesses and residents.







The meeting concluded with a commitment to fostering cooperation among different stakeholders for the sustainable development of tourism in Pattaya. The meeting participants agreed to meet again in December to review the progress and challenges of the tourism development plans.

























