Eastern tourism businesses meet with Vietnam, Cambodia travel buyers in Pattaya

Eastern tourism businesses met travel buyers from Cambodia and Vietnam to boost links between the regions.

Chamnan Srisawat, chairman of Tourism Council of Thailand, opened the Eastern MICE & Travel Mart at The Zign hotel in Pattaya July 18 with local business leaders and representatives from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau.







About 200 people from Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia attended, focusing on meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, as well as recreational tours.

Tour operators and resorts in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat met with the foreign travel buyers to offer information on routes and packages.







The meeting also offered guidance to tourism operators on new trends, such as health and medical tourism, as well as how to harness technology to improve business.

































