Pattaya Beach to host Spectacular Countdown Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, in collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Administration, is gearing up to deliver joy during the festive season. The ‘Pattaya Countdown 2024’ festival is set to be a spectacular event, transforming the renowned Pattaya Beach into a haven of entertainment under the theme “The Fantastic Beach”.

The festival aims to promote and showcase Pattaya as a global tourist destination, elevating the quality of tourism in the region. This year, the festivities will be centered on central Pattaya beach, creating an immersive experience filled with activities over three days and nights. The grand event was officially announced at a press conference held on December 6, at the Mono Next Office, Chaiyapruek Road, Nonthaburi. The highlight of the festival is the chance to win a brand-new Isuzu D-Max Space Cab, valued at 720,000 Baht, making it an exciting addition to the celebration.







‘Pattaya Countdown 2024’ is scheduled to take place from December 29 to 31 at Pattaya Beach, with live broadcasts on MONO29 television on December 31. The press conference unveiled the lineup of top-tier artists who will grace the stage during the event.

Pattaya City Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet expressed, “The countdown is a flagship event in the tourism calendar of Pattaya and the Chonburi Provincial Administration. With support from both public and private sectors, the festival aims to boost the tourism industry in Pattaya and the surrounding areas, contributing to sustainable tourism development. This year, we have partnered with Mono Next Co., Ltd. to move the event to Pattaya Beach, creating a grand stage for a world-class countdown celebration. We have prioritized safety measures to ensure a joyful and secure environment for everyone, making this event the best way to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year”.







Chief Executive Officer of Mono Next Co., Ltd., Bannasith Rakwong, stated, “The concept for this year’s event is ‘The Fantastic Beach’, marking the first time Pattaya Countdown will be held on Pattaya Beach. The event promises a mesmerizing atmosphere with colorful lights, transforming the beach into the largest concert venue in the country. We are ready to create a memorable experience for tourists and locals alike.”

The festival will feature renowned artists on each night, with the following lineup: December 29 – Zom Marie, Nont Thanont, Slot Machine, Bus, Three Man Down. December 30 – Indigo, Tilly Birds, Klear, Bodyslam, Urboytj, Joeyboy. December 31 – Violette Wautier, Lipta, Monik & Wanyai, Peet Peera, Boy Peacemaker, Peck Palitchoke, F.Hero.







Additionally, the “Koh Lan Countdown 2024” event will take place on December 31, on Koh Lan Island, featuring artists such as Namm Ronnadet, Rachyo, and Mahahing Band, starting from 7:00 p.m. onwards.

Pattaya Countdown 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration, blending music, lights, and entertainment to usher in the New Year in grand style. The organizers emphasize their commitment to ensuring the safety of all attendees and anticipate a joyous and successful event that will contribute to Pattaya’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination.



























